Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $200.83. 502,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,514. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $210.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.98.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

