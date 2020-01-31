Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,000 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,635,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,569,000 after acquiring an additional 74,311 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 1,191,514 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 57,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,687. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $63.94 and a 12-month high of $79.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

