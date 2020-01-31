Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,929,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,151 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,009,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,579,000 after buying an additional 389,465 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 912,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,621,000 after buying an additional 39,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 885,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,453,000 after buying an additional 225,420 shares during the last quarter.

CWB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 25,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,238. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

