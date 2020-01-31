ProxyNode Trading Down 36.7% This Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $116,981.00 and $23.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.01254669 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003855 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000814 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 151,097,242 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

