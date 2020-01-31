PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PRSR stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 91.50 ($1.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.66. PRS Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.50 ($1.35). The company has a market capitalization of $453.18 million and a PE ratio of 31.55.

In other news, insider Stephen Smith acquired 10,000 shares of PRS Reit stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,181.27). Also, insider Jim Prower acquired 22,000 shares of PRS Reit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,020 ($26,335.17).

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

