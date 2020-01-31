Prudential (LON:PRU) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Prudential to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,660.27 ($21.84).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,354 ($17.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,429.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,444.29. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

