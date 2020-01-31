Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:PEG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $63.88.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
