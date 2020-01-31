Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.