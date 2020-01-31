PulteGroup, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

PHM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 373,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.