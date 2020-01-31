Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,136 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Puma Biotechnology worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBYI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of PBYI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 369,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,640. The company has a market cap of $331.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

