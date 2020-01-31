Pundi X Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.87 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $35.90 million and $1.87 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $547.66 or 0.05829864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025302 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128183 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034089 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015820 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 233,938,799,745 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com.

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

