Pure (PUREX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pure Profile

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

