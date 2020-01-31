Pylon Network Hits Market Cap of $364,763.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00007255 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $50.98 and $7.50. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $364,763.00 and $1,361.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.75 or 0.05879259 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025174 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034521 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010762 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 533,609 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $18.94, $50.98, $51.55, $5.60, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $32.15, $24.68 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.