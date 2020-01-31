Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Issued By KeyCorp

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of HOG opened at $33.49 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

