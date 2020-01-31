Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King upped their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

LFUS opened at $183.02 on Friday. Littelfuse has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 35.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

