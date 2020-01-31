Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for General Electric Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for General Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of GE opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

