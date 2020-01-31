Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

Shares of MA opened at $322.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.63 and a 200-day moving average of $284.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $2,099,466.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,156,485,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after buying an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,539,000 after buying an additional 465,173 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,014,000 after buying an additional 363,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

