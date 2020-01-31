Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for County Bancorp Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

ICBK stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $173.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

