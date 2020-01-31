Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

FBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

FBC opened at $35.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 71.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $32,364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

