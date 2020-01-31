Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Cut by Analyst

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FBHS. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 566,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 127,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,755. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

