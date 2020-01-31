Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.