Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson Inc Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after acquiring an additional 455,044 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,768,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,672,000 after acquiring an additional 45,066 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,111,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 625,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,250,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,120,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

