Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.93 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $142.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.97. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $1,951,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,134 shares of company stock worth $3,488,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,854,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,484,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 471,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,802,000 after acquiring an additional 124,993 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

