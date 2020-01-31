Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of HCA opened at $142.29 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at $32,288,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock worth $3,488,828 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

