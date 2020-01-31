Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ingersoll-Rand PLC Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Shares of IR stock opened at $134.41 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $98.66 and a 52-week high of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 704,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 97,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

