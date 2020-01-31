Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Decreased by Analyst

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE JNPR opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 229,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,427.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.