Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lifted by Wedbush

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the iPhone maker will earn $5.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2021 earnings at $15.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $11.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,873,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,664,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

