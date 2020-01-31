Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.95. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $138.13 and a 1-year high of $179.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

