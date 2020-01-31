Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Issued By Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get ALERUS FINL COR/SH alerts:

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ALRS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. 311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,278. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $1,759,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the third quarter worth $1,526,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the third quarter worth $763,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the third quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the third quarter valued at $438,000.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.