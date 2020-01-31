Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for CGI Group, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.99 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GIB. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

