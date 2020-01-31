Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2020 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $22.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.64 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.93.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.12. The stock had a trading volume of 452,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

