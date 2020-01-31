Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Nasdaq Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $116.12.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

