Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pentair PLC Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Pentair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 174,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. Pentair has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 74,041 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

