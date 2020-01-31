Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42. The company has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $1,813,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 45.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 252,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 78,288 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

