Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ashland Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

NYSE:ASH traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. 62,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,245. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,708,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 342,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.