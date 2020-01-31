Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOH. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of BOH stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.69. 11,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

