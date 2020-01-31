Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Reduced by Raymond James

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CGI in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Shares of GIB traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.82. 43,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. CGI has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in CGI by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 182.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CGI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

