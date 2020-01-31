Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Decreased by Analyst

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for F5 Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the network technology company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FFIV. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

F5 Networks stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.59. 5,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,945. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average is $138.63. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $121.36 and a 12 month high of $173.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,917 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $279,326.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,178. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

