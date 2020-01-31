Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Lowered by Analyst

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KIM. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.27. 971,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,811,000 after buying an additional 1,287,312 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after buying an additional 1,969,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,260,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after buying an additional 106,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after buying an additional 172,523 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

