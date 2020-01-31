Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for MKS Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,611. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.89. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.