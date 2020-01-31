Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Rockwell Automation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. G.Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

ROK traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.44. 150,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,146. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $207.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,243,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,490,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,910,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 317,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,969,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,567. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

