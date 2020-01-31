Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.75. 1,573,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326,150. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

