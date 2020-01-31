Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for TCF Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of TCF opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at $10,390,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 27.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 194,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

