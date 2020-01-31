Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after buying an additional 286,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 56,532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,839 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

