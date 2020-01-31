Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZION. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,399. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 725,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 513,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,615,000 after buying an additional 346,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 66,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

