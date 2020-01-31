Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Graco in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55.

Get Graco alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

GGG traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.25. 23,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graco has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Graco by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $864,653.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.