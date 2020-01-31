Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 25,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $2,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,983,933.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.19. 355,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,455,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,123,000 after acquiring an additional 91,115 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

