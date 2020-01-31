Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Lifted by Analyst

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at MKM Partners upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners analyst J. Gerdes now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. MKM Partners also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.94.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $77.10.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

