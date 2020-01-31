Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Qiagen reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Qiagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 45,540 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $2,407,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Qiagen by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

