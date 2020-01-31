qiibee 1-Day Volume Tops $2,686.00 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 70.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One qiibee token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. qiibee has a market cap of $637,814.00 and $2,686.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.02952933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00195761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,572,945 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

