QLC Chain Market Cap Achieves $3.17 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $139,447.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Binance. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.03029698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00196393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00122894 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.